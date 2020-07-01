Green onion flavoured cereal hits shelves in South Korea

Reuters/ Daewoung Kim

A new Kellogg's breakfast cereal has hit supermarket shelves in South Korea.

Honey, strawberry, hazelnut, chocolate? Which breakfast classic have they gone for this time... it's green onion!

Yes, really.

The new Chex flavour is a limited edition release, and it is proving to be very popular, selling out online within two days.

But creating this funky flavour for the five-grain cereal has taken a lot of campaigning over 16 years.

Reuters/Daewoung Kim Chaka has proudly taken his place on the front of the box

In 2004, Kellogg's Korea launched a competition asking the country to vote for a new flavour for their popular cereal.

TV adverts featuring two cartoon characters, each hoping to be voted in as president of the Chex Choco Empire, were hugely popular.

The first a chocolate-flavoured hopeful called Cheki, the next a green onion-flavoured challenger called Chaka.

Kellogg's meant for the competition to be a fun way to promote their product, but very quickly, and to their surprise, Chaka took the lead.

The cereal company, said there had been problems with the vote and that some people voted more times than they were allowed.

#PrayForChex

Chocolate flavoured Cheki was crowned the winner of the vote, but some people in South Korea were not happy.

Social media campaigns have called for Chaka to take his place as president of the Chex Choco Empire, under the hashtag #PrayForChex.

Earlier this month Kellogg's announced that after a long struggle to create the right onion flavour, Chaka would finally take his place on the front of the box and be made available to buy.

Many in South Korea have declared the new cereal a "victory for democracy".

