Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty hasn't been able to train as he normally would because of lockdown.

However, he's found a clever way to keep up with his swimming. He has a special flume pool in his garden which mimics the conditions he's used to swimming in.

With lockdown easing across many parts of the UK, the swimmer wants to see the government taking steps to reopen pools.

He also hopes to see the sport become more diverse in the future.