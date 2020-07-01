Young people cooking and eating as a family more during lockdown

Getty Images

Changes in young people's eating habits, tracked during lockdown in England, show increases in both snacking and a rise in families eating together.

Researchers found 60% of young people thought enjoying more family meal times together was positive for their health and wellbeing.

Young people in the study said they wanted to keep having meals together after the lockdown lifted.

One girl who replied to the survey said: "Food during this period allowed me to reconnect with members of my family, we have been cooking together and enjoying meals together."

More than 1,000 14-19 year-olds took part. in the research, which was carried out by the Guy's and St Thomas's Charity and Bite Back 2030, a healthy eating charity.

A third of children and young people said they had been cooking more frequently. However, many were to taking on the extra responsibility to support key worker single parents, rather than cooking for enjoyment.

Getty Images

Despite more home cooked meals, lockdown measures like being unable to see friends and the structure normally provided by school has potentially led to a 40% increase in snacking.

The report described snacking as the biggest negative consequence of COVID-19 lockdown when it came to eating habits.

While children from well-off backgrounds had more fruit-based snacks, many others were "grazing" on unhealthy foods like crisps and chocolate.

The responses also revealed children from less well-off backgrounds had eaten more junk food and take-away food during lockdown.

Last month a campaign by a 16-year-old called Christina, and backed by footballer Marcus Rashford, persuaded the government to provide food vouchers for children on free school meals, over the summer holidays.

Christina is also the youth co-chair of Bite Back 2030, who put together the report on lockdown eating habits

Many children also said they'd become more aware of the gap between rich and poor when it comes to diet.

Will the government make changes?

A report called Hungry for Change is making recommendations to the government ahead of an expected announcement this month on new measures to tackle obesity.

It said: "Lockdown has prompted a period of reflection especially from young people.

"It has also highlighted the inequalities that blight the food system, including the struggle that children, particularly those living in lower income areas, face in accessing nutritious food."