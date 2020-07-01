Fortnite Summer Splash: Skins, LTMs and new game modes

Epic Games

Fortnite has always changed with the seasons, and while Chapter 2 of Season 3 is still pretty new, the game is taking advantage of the map being full of water.

The game's developer Epic has announced Fortnite Summer Splash, which will bring back lots of modes, skins and new features over the next few weeks.

Want to know more, then check out what else you can expect below!

From now until the end of Season 3 classics such as Sneaky Silencers, now called Fog of War, will be making a comeback.

The mode previously included silenced weapons and lots of bushes to hide in.

Other modes making a comeback include Close Encounters, which gave players jetpacks, Unvaulted, which lets players use weapons and items that are no longer in the main game, and Catch!, which only gives players weapons you can throw, like grenades.

Fortnite has also hinted at some new limited-time game modes (LTMs) available during Summer Splash. While we don't know much about the modes yet, one has been named "reel 'em in royale," so we can predict that it may involve some kind of fishing or fishing rods.

Another mode is called "elimination-powered upgrades," which sounds like better weapons and upgrades each time you get a kill.

New skins will be available as part of the Summer Splash event

New Skins

The event will also make new summer-themed outfits and skins available to buy.

The new skins are inspired by most things summer related including sand, sea, sports, and food.

Skins include a robotic golfer, a shark suit, a taco mascot, and, although officially called Dad Bod Jonesy - we think the guy at the front looks like Thor after he gained weight in Avengers: Endgame!

Currently Season 3 is set to end on 27 August, which means there's just under two months to make the most of this event.