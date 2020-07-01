Coronavirus: Creative Guide designs special key worker badge

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Creative Guide designs special 'thank you' badge

Meet Pippa, the 12-year-old Guide who has just designed the latest Girlguiding badge.

It has been created to thank the key workers and volunteers who have been helping others throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

It will join over 800 other badges, that Guides aged 5 to 18 can work towards.

Half of the money made through selling the badge, will be given to NHS charities, with the rest used by Girlguiding UK, to help the charity keep up their volunteer work.

Girlguiding The badge has been named 'Together at heart'

Last month the charity launched a competition for their members to get creative.

There were over 1,500 entries from up and down the country, and Pippa's design came out on top.

She is a member of the 1st Bebington Guides in the Wirral, in the North West.

'Over the moon'

"I was completely shocked when I found out I had won the competition; I was not expecting it at all. I was over the moon!" Said Pippa.

She added: "It's important to thank key workers because they have been risking their lives to keep us all safe. Without them, the UK would have ground to a halt. They've done an amazing job."

Like many social groups, The Girlguides have had to change the way they meet because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Pippa, along with hundreds of thousands of other girls, has been attending 'virtual guiding' sessions and her badge has received lots of praise.

Angela Salt OBE, Girlguiding CEO said: "We wanted to show our appreciation for every single person and the role they are playing, and Pippa's fantastic badge design captures this so well, and the sentiment of being temporarily physically apart but together in our hearts."