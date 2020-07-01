International Joke Day: Tell us your favourite hilarious gag

Getty Images

Today is the day to enjoy a good laugh as the world celebrates International Joke Day!

Held every 1 July, the day is designed to start the second half of the year with a smile and a chuckle, which is just what we need after a tough 2020 so far!

Although it's unclear how the day started, it's believed to have been created back in 1994 by an American author who wanted to sell his joke books. The idea seems to have caught on and now people share jokes, amusing stories, riddles or poems, funny videos and pictures every year online.

Experts have also found that laughing is also good for your mental and physical health and makes you feel better.

So, do you have a favourite joke? Why don't you tell us in the comments.

Or pick your favourite from the list below.