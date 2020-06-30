EastEnders cast and crew return to filming new episodes

EastEnders stars, including Danny Dyer who plays Mick Carter (right), have returned to filming

The cast and crew of EastEnders have finally returned to filming after the soap had to stop production during the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC One drama will be filmed while following strict social distancing rules in order to get the show back on screen, after running out of new episodes in early June.

EastEnders bosses have spent the time off trying to figure out ways to return to filming safely with everyone on set expected to keep a two-metre distance from each other.

Jon Sen, Executive Producer of EastEnders, explained that "filming like this takes longer, in front of the camera and behind the camera. So we're coming back with 20 minute episodes, four times a week."

The show's cast and crew are following strict social distancing guidelines on set

He added that the new episodes will be shown in a couple of months: "It's going to be an autumn launch for us, which we're really excited about. And we just can't wait for the fans to see it."

EastEnders is the latest TV series to head back to production, after ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale started filming again earlier this month.

Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian Beale, told BBC Breakfast how it felt to be back on set filming: "Seeing everybody, seeing all the crew, all laughing and joking. It was just good to see everyone."

"But it's difficult. You have to have eyes in the back of your head. As you back off to move away from an actor, you're backing towards a camera man. You've literally got to be spatially aware all the way around you."

The mural of a black woman, painted by visual artist Dreph will be a permanent backdrop to storylines

EastEnders viewers will also spot a new face when the BBC soap returns, painted on a wall opposite the Queen Vic pub.

Artist Dreph, real name Neequaye Dsane, called having his work become a fixture on the show "a really exciting opportunity".

The mural was painted directly onto the side wall of the Beale family's house over several days.

Jon Sen said it was a "timely addition... that reflects events taking place in the real world".