Coronavirus lockdown: Who do you want to thank for helping you?

Last updated at 05:29
People across the UK are being asked to join in with a national day of thanks on Sunday 5 July.

It's the NHS's birthday on that date too and so the Clap for our Carers is making a return at 5pm.

People are being asked to show their thanks to everyone who has helped them through the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown - whether it's a nurse, carer, deliver driver or a helpful neighbour.

We want your 'thank you videos' for them, which you can send in using the links below or here.

The idea for Sunday is from a group of organisations, charities and businesses called /Together - they say their aim is to "bring people together and bridge divides, to help build a kinder, closer and more connected society".

Not only can people do this by joining in with the clapping, but children are also being asked to make 'signs of thanks' to put in their windows at home.

As part of the project, famous illustrators including Nick Sharratt, Steve Antony, Nick East and Guy Parker-Rees, have drawn pictures for kids to colour in.

Who would you like to thank?

We'd like to know who you want to say 'thank you' to. Maybe you'd like to thank your parents for helping you learn at home? Perhaps the staff who work in your local supermarket? Or there might be a nurse or carer who's looked after a relative?

Whoever you're grateful to, we'd love to be able to share your messages. Record a video message to them and send it in using the links below.

