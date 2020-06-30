Battle of Hastings 50p coin sells for more than £63,000

PA A new 50p coin that marks the anniversary of the Battle of Hastings has sold for more than £60 thousand

Check your pockets, purses, piggy banks and down the back of your sofas because a 50p coin has sold for more than £63,000!

The coin features a design inspired by the Battle of Hastings and although it's been described as 'rare' there's actually 6.7million more of these coins out there in circulation! So you never know there might be on in your house!

The coin was made four years ago in 2016 to mark the 950th anniversary of the battle between King Harold II and William the Conqueror in 1066.

The coin shows an image thought to be King Harold getting hit in the eye with an arrow.

The picture is taken from the Bayeux Tapestry, which is a giant piece of cloth that's 70 metres long and has embroidered images from the battle.

With more than 6 million in circulation, the Battle of Hastings 50p is nowhere near the rarest out there. The rarest 50p has a picture of Kew Gardens and there's only 210,000 in circulation.

Royal Mint A 50p showing Kew Gardens is the rarest in circulation

The Kew Gardens coin is listed online at prices ranging from £10 to £4,000 - so the sale of a coin that isn't as rare, for so much money, is quite unusual.

When the seller of the Battle of Hastings coin put it up for sale on the auction site eBay, they admitted it had been in circulation for several years, posting a starting of £1,500. but that quickly rose with bids over £60,000 in just 10 days!

In total 41 people bid for the 50p, with it reaching a price 126,000 times the value that it says on the coin.

The sale has left some experts confused, as the Battle of Hastings 50p coin usually sells for about £2.

There are other Battle of Hastings 50p coins on eBay selling for £2. Alexandra Siddons , ChangeChecker

Speaking to the Daily Mirror newspaper, coin expert Alexandra Siddons said: "Values for coins tend to vary every now and then and it could be that demand for 50ps has gone up because we're seeing less change used right now because of coronavirus.

"The ones with historical anniversaries tend to do better amongst collectors - and this one sparked a clear pricing war.

"That said, there are other Battle of Hastings 50p coins on eBay selling for £2, so do your research.

"We often have random coins that we don't expect to take off that much that sometimes they just skyrocket. That could be the explanation here," she said.