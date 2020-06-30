What are air bridges and where can I go on holiday?

Getty Images

People travelling from certain countries will no longer have to self-isolate for 14 days when they get back to the UK.

It means that for many people they can now go on holiday abroad, almost as normal.

Announcing the plans, the government has introduced a traffic light system where different countries are ranked depending how safe they are when it comes to the risk of coronavirus.

Countries will either be graded green, meaning they are safer than the UK; amber, meaning they are less safe than green countries; or red, which will mean there is a higher risk of infection from the disease.

Travellers entering the UK from a country in the green or amber category will not have to isolate. Those travelling from countries in the red category will.

What are air bridges?

Air bridges are designed to make travel to different countries easier during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The bridges, sometimes called "travel corridors" allow travel between two countries, where you won't have to isolate on arrival when you go, or get back.

The bridges are for travel by plane, the corridors are for countries you can travel to by land or sea.

However the special bridges and corridors can be scrapped if cases of coronavirus rise in the UK or a partner country, and not all countries have agreed to lift travel restrictions with Britain.

Greece, which has only had around 3,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, has extended its ban on UK flights for another two weeks.

That means those planning to go on holiday to Greece from Britain will not be allowed to until 15 July.

British families with Greek holidays booked for the school summer holidays should still be able to travel - unless the restrictions are extended further.



Which countries can you travel to from the UK?

More than 15 nations are thought to be on Britain's air bridge list, including France, Spain, Italy, Holland, Belgium, Germany, Norway and Finland.

However Portugal could be off the list, despite being the first country to offer an air bridge with the UK, because the country has seen a rise in new cases around the capital city, Lisbon.

Sweden, which did not until recently have strict lockdown rules, has a higher infection rate than the UK, and is also unlikely to have made the list.

Many airlines are are taking extra steps to make sure flying is as safe as possible

Why is travel allowed now?

Since before the UK's lockdown, the government has advised against essential travel to foreign countries, but it is now looking to relax this advice as the situation with coronavirus improves.

This will allow Britons to go abroad on holiday or to see family. It's also good for the UK economy, 40.9 million people visited the UK from other countries last year and spent £28.4 billion.

Despite the UK government hoping to get travel and tourism up and running again, the Scottish government says it has not made a decision on whether to ease restrictions.

Border control is looked after by the UK government as a whole, while health measures - such as people arriving in the country having to self-isolate - are decided by Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland separately.