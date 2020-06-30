Leicester lockdown

Shops and restaurants in the English city of Leicester have been told to stay closed for another two weeks due to a surge in coronavirus cases there.

Schools will also close on Thursday for all children apart from for those of key workers.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the city had "10% of all positive cases in the country over the past week".

He said the new local measures would be in place for at least two weeks, but kept under constant review.

Elsewhere in England, coronavirus restrictions are due to be eased from 4 July, with restaurants and hairdressers and hotels allowed to reopen.