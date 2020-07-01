Tamia has started a petition online to encourage high street shops to improve the range of skin coloured products they sell.

She said it knocks her confidence when she can't find skin coloured clothing to match her skin tone, and makes her feel like she wants to stop shopping and go home.

She thinks that high street shops can do more to make sure all skin tones feel represented, at affordable prices.

Tamia hopes her petition can inspire big brands to make a change.