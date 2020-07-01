Campaign for statue of footballer dropped by England for being black

Leslie family Jack Leslie played for Plymouth Argyle in the 1920s

A money-raising campaign has been launched to put up a statue of Jack Leslie, a footballer dropped from the England team when selectors found out he was black.

He was picked as part of the team in 1925, so would have been the first black player to play for England.

Instead it was another 53 years until Viv Anderson became the first ever black footballer to join England's national team, in 1978.

The statue campaign was started by supporters of Plymouth Argyle - the team Jack played for - and is being backed by both the club and Viv Anderson.

Organisers hope to raise £100,000 for the statue, which would sit at the club's stadium Home Park, where there is already a mural honouring Jack.

Plymouth chairman Simon Hallett told BBC News: "Having a statue promoted by our fans and funded by fans is a statement by them that they are joining the fight against racism in football."

This mural shows Jack alongside other star players of Plymouth Argyle

Greg Foxsmith, who helped start the campaign said: "At a time when some statues are being pulled down, we want to put one of Jack Leslie up to commemorate his amazing achievements and to remember the injustice that he suffered."

Statues of people with links to the slave trade have been pulled down by protestors or removed by local authorities over the last month, as a result of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Many people have suggested they should be replaced with statutes of black people who have done amazing things throughout history, but were never recognised for their achievements.

A statue of Mary Seacole, unveiled in 2016, was believed to be the UK's first in honour of a named black woman.

Viv Anderson told BBC News: "I'd never heard of Jack Leslie until up to two weeks ago.

"And that's a crying shame, because what he achieved and what he did should be paramount in every black person's mind."

Hopefully the statue they are trying to get erected will carry on his legacy. Viv Anderson , The first black footballer to play for England

Who was Jack Leslie?

Leslie was born in London in 1900, to an English mother and a Jamaican father.

He first played for Barking Town, before moving to third-division club Plymouth Argyle, in 1921.

The team were very impressed with his scoring record, and he played for the team for 14 years, making 401 appearances and scoring 137 goals.

Leslie family

But while playing for the club, he also suffered racial abuse from both crowds and opponents.

In 1925, Jack Leslie was told by the club's manager that he'd been selected to play for England against Ireland, and this became big news in both the club and the town.

But a few days later, when newspapers published the team, someone else's name was in the team line-up and Jack was instead listed as a travelling reserve.

Leslie Family

In the end he didn't even travel with the England team to Belfast for the game, instead, staying in England to play for Plymouth.

Eventually Jack had to retire from football after an injury to his eye, and later got a job cleaning boots at West Ham Football Club.

By the time he died, in 1988 at the age of 88, there were many more black players at top levels of the game.