Leicester lockdown: Is the city going to be on lockdown for longer?

PA Media Health Secretary Matt Hancock first mentioned an "outbreak" in Leicester on 18 June

Leicester might not be allowed to ease lockdown rules next week like the rest of the country.

There's been a rise of coronavirus cases in the city, which is home to almost half a million people.

Pubs and restaurants are due to open in England on 4 July, but Leicester's may have to stay closed for two more weeks.

The city's mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, said the government has recommended current restrictions are maintained for a further fortnight.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We are concerned about Leicester, we are concerned about any local outbreak. I want to stress to people that we are not out of the woods yet."

And the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said the city faced a possible local lockdown.

Local and government officials are due to meet later to talk about how it might work.

How would a local lockdown work?

Restrictions, or lockdowns, could be used in specific areas in England to tackle local "flare ups".

Under a 'local lockdown', pubs and restaurants in the city would remain closed when they open in the rest of England from Saturday, and social distancing guidelines would stay at 2m (6ft).

But local politicians say it is unclear how restrictions can still be maintained in one area.

How would it happen?

It's not clear yet whether a lockdown would focus only on the exact location of an outbreak - like a school, care home or workplace - or would cover a whole area, such as a postcode, a town, or even a city.

Councils already have the power to lock down a premises if it presents a health hazard. But the government has also suggested that whole cities could be locked down.