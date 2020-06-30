Apps including TikTok have recorded what you copy and paste

Getty Images

More than 50 apps, including TikTok have been recording information, copied and pasted on Apple iPhones and other devices.

The data recording was discovered thanks to an early release of latest iPhone operating system, iOS 14, which alerts users when the text they copy onto the Apple clipboard is accessed by other apps.

The clipboard on Apple devices contains any text that a person chooses to copy or cut. The function helps users copy text or images from one app or document, and then paste it on another app. The clipboard can also be used to copy-paste text and images from one Apple device to another Apple device, like from an iPhone to a Mac or an iPad.

However, there is a security concern if the clipboard information being recorded by apps, happens to be log-in or password details.

In March, developers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk published the results of their investigation into clipboard recording by over 50 iOS apps.

And it's not just happening with TikTok, apps such as Plants vs. Zombies: Heroes and Fruit Ninja have been found to record this information too.

Speaking about the issue to tech website ArsTechnica, Tommy Mysk said : "It's very, very dangerous. These apps are reading clipboards, and there's no reason to do this."

Jeremy Burge / Twitter Jeremy Burge who works at Emojipedia showed how the iOS 14 gave him a warning that TikTok was recording information he typed into Instagram.

Jeremy Burge, who works as the Chief Emoji Officer at Emojipedia, demonstrated the new iOS 14 warning on twitter, stating his clipboard had been recorded by TikTok.

"TikTok said it would remove clipboard-access code 'in a few weeks' in Mar 2020. It's been 3 months and it's still there," his said.

TitTok justified the feature saying it was only trying to prevent spam and has said it would remove this feature.

"We have already submitted an updated version of the app to the App Store removing the anti-spam feature to eliminate any potential confusion.

TikTok is committed to protecting users' privacy and being transparent about how our app works. We look forward to welcoming outside experts to our Transparency Center later this year," said their spokesperson.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media platforms, with 3.7 million active users in the UK. According to research from eMarketer, this year, 20.2% of people on social media, more than 1 in 5 will use TikTok at least once a month.

While the iPhones new security feature within the iOS 14 update will be released to the public in the coming weeks.