Author Michael Rosen has thanked fans who sent messages of support while he was seriously ill in hospital with coronavirus.

The writer, known for books such as We're Going On A Bear Hunt, is now continuing to recover at home after having the disease.

In a video message, Rosen said: "It does look a little bit as if this illness can be beaten with kindness and care form the NHS."

A poem written by Michael Rosen called These Are The Hands, marking the 60th anniversary of the NHS, is now part of a book that's being used to raise money for the health service.