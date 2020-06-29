Author Michael Rosen thanks fans after coronavirus recovery
Author Michael Rosen has thanked fans who sent messages of support while he was seriously ill in hospital with coronavirus.
The writer, known for books such as We're Going On A Bear Hunt, is now continuing to recover at home after having the disease.
In a video message, Rosen said: "It does look a little bit as if this illness can be beaten with kindness and care form the NHS."
A poem written by Michael Rosen called These Are The Hands, marking the 60th anniversary of the NHS, is now part of a book that's being used to raise money for the health service.