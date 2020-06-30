Missing Wimbledon? Why not make your own tournament at home

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How to do Wimbledon at home

Monday 29 June would have been the first day of Wimbledon, had the tournament not been called off due to coronavirus.

But if you're a tennis fan missing all the action from Centre Court, don't worry.

BBC Sport will be showing lots of special content for two weeks, including some of the most memorable matches, an Andy Murray Greatest Hits weekend, and a countdown of best finals.

Another way you can get involved could be by making your very own Wimbledon Championships at home.

The Wimbledon Championship has been running a social media campaign called 'Wimbledon Recreated', asking people to post pictures and videos on social media to show what they're doing to mark the tournament.

Wimbledon

As you can see in the video above, famous players like Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, Tim Henman and Petra Kvitova have been joining in too.

Serena has been doing warm-ups in her garden, Tim is seen watching some of his old matches, and Petra has been tucking into some strawberries and cream. Yum!

Make your own court

The videos sent in so far show lots of adults and children making tennis courts in their garden.

Wimbledon

How do you add white lines? Well, some people have been using tape, white paint or even toilet roll to make sure it looks the part.

Don't get the paint out before checking with your parents first though.

If you don't have a garden, you can still be creative - like the picture above. They used two tubs of grass and a face mask to make a court.

Choose a role

As it's your tournament you can take on any role you like.

Most people have been imagining themselves as players, while others have pretended to be umpires or officials.

Wimbledon

One group of fans made their very own Henman Hill in the back garden, and others got tents out to make an imaginary queue for tickets.

You don't even need to have lots of tennis equipment to pretend it's Wimbledon - in some videos fans can be seen playing with spades and watering cans instead of a racquet.

Just make sure you're not playing near any windows!

Let us know in the comments if you're missing Wimbledon and if you're doing anything to recreate the event at home.