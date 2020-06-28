Lots of Welsh schools are opening on Monday

Getty Images This is what classrooms could look like in Wales

Wales is re-opening many its schools for the first time since coronavirus lockdown came into force in March.

Starting on 29 June all schools will start to re-open for all year groups but only a third of pupils will be allowed in at any one time.

It's actually quite a staggered from some pupoils with some getting a taste last week, some starting on Monday and others starting in coming days.

This also only applies to Wales, instead of the whole of the UK, because the Welsh government controls it's own education decisions.

England's schools started opening from 1 June, schools in Northern Ireland and Scottish schools are aiming to start back in August.

Here is what you need to know.

Reuters Primary school teachers have been measuring distances inside classrooms in preparation

Why are Welsh children going back now?

The Welsh government has said it wants to gives all children a taste of school for all pupils before September.

The message is: "Check in, catch up, prepare for summer and September" with a stress on the importance of pupils' wellbeing, getting back into the school routine and seeing friends.

How does it compare to what's going on in England?

Some pupils returned to primary school in England from 1 June but there were lots of arguments about it and plans to open all schools before September have since been cancelled.

Many Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 children have gone back to class in England - but the Welsh Government is looking to give all pupils a chance to go to school before the summer.

Welsh pupils will go back to school until 24 July and then they'll start their summer holidays.

What will the classrooms look like?

PA Media Pupils queue to wash their hands

With fewer kids in each classroom, the desks will be spread out to ensure 2-metre social distancing.

The idea is that although classes will be smaller - and kids will be kept to small groups - that allows for more intensive teaching, followed by more online learning at home.

Weather permitting, there are also plans to do more lessons outside - as the risk of getting coronavirus is a lot lower outside.

How will schools manage if there are smaller class sizes?

EPA This school sports hall in Germany has been converted into a classroom

With only a third of pupils allowed in school at one time, schools are being asked to work out how to have different pupils in at different times over the three weeks.

The Welsh education minister is also looking at options to increase the space available to schools by using other buildings such as village halls or leisure centres.

What safety measures need to be in place?

If school corridors are narrow, expect schools to bring in a traffic light system to stop too many students gathering.

Schools which have already opened in England have had no more than 15 pupils in each class.

Pupils will be asked to wash their hands more frequently and won't be allowed to take books home with them.

Getty Images

There will be different times for break and lunch for different pupils and all pupils will be taught how to best wash their hands.

Parents won't be allowed to wait at the school gates and they'll have to make appointments if they want to come into the building.

What if your parent or guardian doesn't want you to go back yet?

Families will not be fined if they do not send their children to school this term.

Children and teachers who are shielding or at more risk, including pregnant staff, are not expected to return this term.

This also applies for pupils and teachers who live with relatives who are shielding.