play
Watch Newsround

Viking discovery: Work begins on first ship discovery for 100 years

Last updated at 09:49
comments
View Comments
Viking ship.Getty Images
This illustration gives an idea of what the ship might have looked like.

Work has started on digging up an ancient Viking ship in Norway.

It's pretty big news because it's the first time in 100 years that a dig like this has happened.

The ship was discovered in a burial site in Gjellestad in the south-east of the country two years ago.

Even though it's thought to be in bad condition, it's a really big deal because only three other well-preserved Viking ships have ever been discovered in the country.

Radar data image of the shipNorsk Institut for Kulturminneforskning
This radar data just about shows the outline of the ship buried just below the soil

It's such an important job that it's going to take archaeologists five months to fully dig it up.

The ship, which is about 20 metres long, is quite bad condition and only part of its timber appears to have been preserved.

viking digGetty Images
The dig for a Viking ship in Gjellestad is the first in 100 years

However, modern technology means that the archaeologists will be able to discover it's full original shape.

The government in Norway are really proud of the discovery and they've described it as being of "outstanding national and international importance".

The dig was launched by Norway's climate and environment minister on Friday.Getty Images
The dig was launched by Norway's climate and environment minister on Friday

More like this

splash-mountain-princess-and-the-frug-concept.

Disney's Splash Mountain ride will soon be Princess and the Frog themed

The character of Apu is seen in an episode of The Simpsons

The Simpsons: White actors won't voice non-white characters anymore

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

glasto
play
1:44

Meet the family celebrating Glastonbury at home

boy-writing.

500 Words has launched a new writing competition

comments
6
Nasa has been recording the sun for a decade to learn more about Earth's closest star and the solar system.
play
1:29

Nasa filmed the Sun for ten years - check out the video!

Newsround Home