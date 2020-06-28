VOTE: Has littering got worse after lockdown?

Getty Images

Local councils across the UK are warning about a rise in littering since lockdown restrictions have been eased by the government.

In Liverpool, the mayor Joe Anderson criticised the behaviour of Liverpool FC fans after litter was left all over the city centre following their Premier League title celebrations.

In Bournemouth, more than 40 tonnes of rubbish had to be removed after half a million people filled its beaches on Thursday.

In Wales too, environmental charity "Keep Wales Tidy" have warned that increasing amounts of litter could have a "devastating" effect on health, wildlife and tourism in the country.

So we want to know if this is something that you've noticed where you live?

Do you think littering has got worse since lockdown restrictions were eased and what do you think should be done about it?

Let us know your thoughts in the vote below or leave your comments at the bottom of the page.