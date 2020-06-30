What do you think about the return of the Premier League?

Getty Images

Whether it's the artificial crowd noises, water breaks or quintuple substitutions, the Premier League's return has been a different experience for football fans.

All Premier League action was suspended in March because of fears over the safety of fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

It returned last week with lots of brand new safety measures in place including fans not being allowed to go into the stadiums and players having to social distance on the substitutes bench.

We want to know what your favourite new feature of the Premier League has been.

Has the artificial crowd noise worked for you? What do you think of the new rules? Or do you think the return of football should have waited until it was safe to welcome back fans into the stadiums as well?

Let us know in the vote below.