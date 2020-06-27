The Simpsons: White actors won't voice non-white characters anymore

TCFFC Hank Azaria has voiced Apu for 30 years

The Simpsons will no longer use white actors to voice non-white characters, the show's producers say.

The animation, which has been running since 1989, has faced criticism over many years for using a white actor to voice the part of Indian-American character, Apu.

Hank Azaria - who voices Apu - said earlier this year that he was stepping down from the role.

The entertainment industry is facing growing calls to provide more opportunities for non-white actors on programmes and in film.

TCFFC Actor Hank Azaria, the voice of Indian character Apu, said in January he was stepping down

The news comes following heightening tensions in the US about racism, following the protests over the killing of black American, George Floyd.

Speaking in January, Mr Azaria said: "We all made the decision together... We all agreed on it. We all feel like it's the right thing."

The show has been accused of using the character of Indian convenience store owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in a way that is offensive to people who are Indian-American.

What is a stereotype? Stereotype - it's a weird word, but an important one to understand. Here are some examples of stereotypes that you might recognise: - All girls like makeup and all boys like football - Younger people are immature and silly, older people are mature and boring - All people from the UK love tea Stereotypes are ideas about a person or a group of people based on things like their age, their gender, their accent, the colour of their skin, where they live or even disabilities. These views are often incorrect and unfair because they are not based on fact, and are instead generalisations.

Mr Azaria - who provides the voice of other characters, including black police officer Lou and the Mexican-American Bumblebee Man - said he found it "very upsetting to me personally and professionally" that anyone felt marginalised because of Apu.

The statement released on Friday did not say whether Apu or other characters would continue to feature in the show.