play
Watch Newsround

The Simpsons: White actors won't voice non-white characters anymore

Last updated at 12:11
comments
View Comments
The character of Apu is seen in an episode of The SimpsonsTCFFC
Hank Azaria has voiced Apu for 30 years

The Simpsons will no longer use white actors to voice non-white characters, the show's producers say.

The animation, which has been running since 1989, has faced criticism over many years for using a white actor to voice the part of Indian-American character, Apu.

Hank Azaria - who voices Apu - said earlier this year that he was stepping down from the role.

The entertainment industry is facing growing calls to provide more opportunities for non-white actors on programmes and in film.

The Simpsons characters, from left to right: Homer and Marge, and Manjula and ApuTCFFC
Actor Hank Azaria, the voice of Indian character Apu, said in January he was stepping down

The news comes following heightening tensions in the US about racism, following the protests over the killing of black American, George Floyd.

Speaking in January, Mr Azaria said: "We all made the decision together... We all agreed on it. We all feel like it's the right thing."

The show has been accused of using the character of Indian convenience store owner Apu Nahasapeemapetilon in a way that is offensive to people who are Indian-American.

Mr Azaria - who provides the voice of other characters, including black police officer Lou and the Mexican-American Bumblebee Man - said he found it "very upsetting to me personally and professionally" that anyone felt marginalised because of Apu.

The statement released on Friday did not say whether Apu or other characters would continue to feature in the show.

More like this

zoo-animals.

Coronavirus: How are UK zoos managing in lockdown?

moon with astronaut and toilet emojis

Nasa launch competition to design a toilet for use on the Moon

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

beach holiday

Summer holidays abroad could be back on

comments
20
moon with astronaut and toilet emojis

Nasa launch Moon toilet competition

comments
8
Liverpool-fan.
play
0:51

Liverpool fans celebrate the moment they're crowned champions

Newsround Home