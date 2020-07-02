The Black Curriculum is an organisation which wants to see Black British History taught all year round in schools across the UK.

It was founded by Lavinya Stennett who decided to create the platform after becoming frustrated with the lack of black history she was taught at school.

The Black Curriculum runs programmes for children and young people aged eight to 16.

The organisation uses art forms like poetry and drama to help students get to grips with black history which they believe will help build a sense of identity in every young person in the UK.