Disney's Splash Mountain ride will soon be Princess and the Frog themed

Disney This is an artist's drawing of what the ride might look like

Disney are changing the theme of their famous Splash Mountain ride.

The water ride will now be themed after The Princess and the Frog - the first Disney film to feature a black princess.

The ride will pick up after the events of the film and will take fans on a musical journey through the bayou with Princess Tiana and the crocodile Louis.

As of yet there is no official date for when the changes will be completed.

Why have they changed the theme?

Splash Mountain was first created in the 1980's in Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Florida, and Disneyland in California, in the US, and it also appears in Tokyo Disneyland in Japan.

The inspiration for the theme for the ride came from a highly controversial old Disney film called Song of the South.

The film was released in 1946 and has been strongly criticised for its racist views and treatment of Black characters.

Last year, former Disney CEO Bob Iger said the film would not be on Disney+, and that it would never be available to buy.

"I've felt as long as I've been CEO that Song of the South - even with a disclaimer - was just not appropriate in today's world," he said.

A recent petition online received more than 20,000 signatures to change the theme of the ride to the Princess and the Frog.

Though the petition is a few weeks old, Disney have said their decision to change the theme has been in development for over a year.

Who is working on it?

Disney has a team of people called 'Imagineers' who are responsible for creating, designing and building attractions at their theme parks.

Charita Carter is the Senior Creative Producer leading the project at Walt Disney, and she said she is "delighted" to be a part of the change.

The voice of Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose, said: "It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us 'The Princess and the Frog' Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

Creative Development and Inclusive Strategies Executive Carmen Smith said she is incredibly proud of the project: "It's important that our guests be able to see themselves in the experiences we create,".