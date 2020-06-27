500 Words: The latest competition is all about Black Lives Matter

Getty Images

TV presenters Angellica Bell and Michael Underwood have just launched a brand new 500 Words competition.

Children between the ages of five and 13 are invited to submit their creative writing on the theme, Black Lives Matter.

You have to live in the UK to take part in the contest, however, entries from children of all ethnicities and backgrounds are welcome.

Those who are looking to enter the competition aren't limited when it comes to what they write about. Submissions can highlight everything from personal experiences to what entrants have learned about racism in recent times, or conversations they've had about it.

It's an opportunity for children and young people to share their thoughts on a really important issue in a creative and imaginative way.

"We are so excited to be a part of this new era of the 500 Words challenge, asking young people for the first time to write about a specific theme, and in this case, Black Lives Matter," Angellica and Michael said.

"For both of us, writing has always been a powerful tool to help us work through difficult subjects that are often tricky to articulate. This fantastic competition will give children from all backgrounds across the UK, the opportunity to share their thoughts and feelings about the recent tragic events, the global response to it and how it has impacted us all. Empowering the next generation to share their personal views through their love of writing is brilliant!"

Children looking to get involved in the competition will be able submit their creative pieces from Monday 29th June to Friday 3rd July.

Getty Images Malorie Blackman. Charlie Higson and Francesca Simon will all be on the judging panel for latest the 500 Words competition

All entries will be reviewed by a group of reading experts who will decide which ones will advance through to the next stage. The semi-final will be held from 13th to 16th July.

Angellica and Michael will be joined by a brilliant panel of judges which includes former Children's Laureate Malorie Blackman OBE, actor, comedian and author Charlie Higson, children's author Francesca Simon, and screenwriter and novelist Frank Cottrell-Boyce.

The overall winners of the competition will be invited to join DJ and creator of 500 Words Chris Evans on Virgin Radio's Breakfast Show on 17th July. They'll also receive more prizes which are yet to be revealed!

Will you be entering the 500 Words competition? If so, what would you like to write about? Let us know in the comments!