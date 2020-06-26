Millie Bobby Brown to star in Sherlock Holmes spin-off movie

Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown will play Enola Holmes in Netflix's upcoming detective movie.

In the story, Enola Holmes is the teenage sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola runs away to London on a mission to find her.

The movie is based on a series of books written by author Nancy Springer, called The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

According to Netflix, the show should hit our screens in September, but there is an interesting problem in the way... the family of the original Sherlock Holmes author are taking the production to court.

Why is Netflix being sued?

The estate of the author, Arthur Conan Doyle, who created the character of Sherlock Holmes, is suing Netflix and others including the author of The Enola Holmes Mysteries, Nancy Springer, for allegedly breaking copyright laws.

This means that Netflix has to go to court and prove that what the family claim is not true.

A judge said years ago that people could use the character of Sherlock Holmes in their books and films, but the character's personality is still owned by the Conan Doyle family.

They argue that the movie and books show Sherlock Holmes having emotions, which means they should be paid for using him.

What is copyright law? Copyright is a law that allows the person who made something - or copyright owner - to protect against others copying or reproducing their work. It gives a person ownership over the things they create. This could be art, music and much more.

They say that Sherlock Holmes was famously unemotional for a number of years and that him showing emotions was written later and is protected by copyright laws.

Basically, if the movie wants Sherlock Holmes to express emotions, its creators need to pay.

There is no telling how long this case will go on for, so there is no telling how long Millie Bobby Brown fans may have to wait before they can see her in action as Enola Holmes.