Nasa launch competition to design a toilet for use on the Moon

Last updated at 14:00
moon with astronaut and toilet emojisGetty Images

Nasa has launched a competition to design a toilet for astronauts to use on the Moon.

Going to the loo in space is not particularly comfortable for astronauts, and the last time humans landed on the Moon in 1972 they had to wear big adult nappies!

For the next mission to the Moon in 2024 Nasa wants to do things a bit differently.

So they launched the "Lunar Loo Challenge", which is asking for people to send in their design ideas for a toilet which will work for male and female astronauts, in space, and on the surface of the Moon.

US astronaut on MoonReuters
A US astronaut on the moon (wearing a special space-nappy under that suit)

"Nasa is looking for a next-generation device that is smaller, more efficient, and capable of working in both microgravity and lunar gravity." said Nasa.

There is a category for adults, and for children to send in their designs. A prize of $35,000 will be shared between the top three teams, and the winners in the children's category will receive public recognition and an item of official NASA-logoed merchandise.

Tim Peake explains how to use the toilet in space
