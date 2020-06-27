UK Summer holidays: Trips abroad could be back on to some European countries

Getty Images

Summer holidays abroad could be back on to some European this summer.

That's because the government is revealing a list of countries for people from the UK to visit without having to spend 14 days in quarantine when they return.

From 6 July, anyone from the UK will be allowed to go on holiday to any country that is part of a 'travel corridor'.

The destinations included are thought to be Spain, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Germany and Norway - but not Portugal or Sweden.

Since March 17, people have only been allowed to travel to other countries if the journey is essential - for example, if it's for work.

Anyone who returns to the UK is also required to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

But now, a traffic light system will be introduced. This means countries will be given a green, amber or red light depending on the number of coronavirus cases there.

Any country with a red light will be taken off the destination list. This is thought to be the situation with Portugal which has seen a rise in the number of new cases in and around it's capital city Lisbon recently.

People who decide to go on holiday will have to tell the government the address they plan to stay at when they return and all passengers have to wear face coverings on planes and ferries.