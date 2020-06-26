Liverpool FC: How has the world changed since the Reds' last league title?

Getty Images

Liverpool FC are Premier League champions for the first time.

Their victory was confirmed after challengers Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Thursday night.

You have to go back way before the Premier League even existed to find the last time Liverpool managed to win a league title - 30 years back in fact.

Here are five ways the world has challenged since Liverpool won their last league title in 1990.

The Premier League

Getty Images "A whole new ball game" was the tagline used when the Premier League was launched in 1992. Recognise any of these players? No me neither

That's right - the Premier League itself didn't even exist when Liverpool last won a league title.

In 1992, clubs from the first division of English football decided to form their own breakaway league which would be called the Premier League.

The Premier League has become the most watched league in the world with almost five billion people watching it worldwide.

The money it earns from TV - which is around £1 billion a year - has meant the amount a football player earns now is significantly more than 30 years ago.

In 1990, a top division player at Liverpool could earn upwards of £51,000 a year. Current Liverpool player, Mohammed Salah, reportedly earns £200,000 a week!

Harry Potter

Hansons Auctioneers

You've probably read all the books and watched all the films a million times over by now.

But JK Rowling didn't even finish writing the first Harry Potter book until 1995.

The first book came out in 1997 and the first Harry Potter film didn't come out until 2001!

So, if you ever find yourself getting into a time machine and going back to 1990, do yourself a favour and avoid talking about the wizarding world of Hogwarts.

The internet and smart phones

Getty Images Look at this man using a mobile phone in 1990. Not only have mobile phones changed dramatically but so too have the rules of the road. You're not allowed to drive and use a mobile phone anymore.

Can you imagine having to wait until Match of the Day to see the goals from your favourite team?

That was the reality back in 1990 because no one had the internet or a smart phone.

And, did you know that the internet didn't arrive in the UK for the public until 1992?

The BBC didn't have a news website until 1997!

That meant no goal notifications either - you had to listen on the radio, or check for news from your club on the TV news or in the morning's newspaper.

Usain Bolt's career

Reuters

He's the most successful sprinter in history but he was only four years old when Liverpool last won the league - and no-one except his family had ever heard of him.

But the young Manchester United fan from Kingston, Jamaica was going places fast. He later said: "When I was young, I didn't really think about anything other than sports" and he set his school's 100m record when he was just 12.

He has 100m and 200m gold medals from the Olympic Games of 2008, 2012 and 2016 and golds in the 4x100m from 2012 and 2016 - he's also a world record holder in each event!

Ed Sheeran

He's one of the world's biggest pop stars and has been around for what feels like forever, but there wasn't even a Photograph of Ed Sheeran when Liverpool last won the League - he didn't even exist.

The Shape Of You singer wasn't born until 1991 - the year after Liverpool's last Championship win.

Ed is also an Ipswich fan so he won't think Liverpool's win is Perfect.