Check out this video of the Sun!

It's been filmed by Nasa over ten years, the sped-up footage shows things like solar eruptions on the star's surface.

The video was captured by Nasa's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) spacecraft.

It has helped scientists to learn more about how the Sun affects the rest of the solar system.

