Liverpool fans celebrate the moment they're crowned champions

This was the moment Liverpool fans have been waiting for.

The Reds knew they would be crowned champions if Manchester City dropped points at Chelsea.

With City losing the game 2-1, the full-time whistle meant that Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions for the first time.

It's also the club's first top-flight league title in 30 years, before many of you were born!

Due to coronavirus, many fans celebrated at home, while those living near to Liverpool's Anfield stadium partied in the streets.

