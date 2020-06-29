Coronavirus: Will Christmas pantos be cancelled this year?

Getty Images

Each winter our theatres fill up with families looking to escape into fairytale pantomime worlds.

They are a Christmas tradition that have been performed for hundreds of years and bring in millions of pounds to theatres across the UK.

But pantos this year could be cancelled because of coronavirus.

Top director, Sir Nicholas Hytner, says theatres are facing huge challenges and panto season simply "won't happen".

The government has come up with a five-step plan to help theatres and venues - though there's no extra money to help them in the plan, and that's what panto companies say they need to survive.

Like shops and other public places, theatres across the UK have been closed since March. They rely on the money they make by selling tickets to stay open and keep putting on shows.

It might seem strange to be thinking about this now, but Sir Nicholas said: "This is the time of year when theatres have to start spending on their Christmas shows, it has to start now, and nobody can do that at the moment because there's been no box office for the last three months, so there's no cash."

The government has announced that cinemas, museums and parks can reopen from 4 July, but theatres have been told they must stay shut for live performances.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Latest on new social distance rules

Even when performances are allowed to take place again filling theatres will be impossible because of government rules on social distancing.

What are the panto companies saying?

Martin Dodd, a theatre producer for UK Productions, told Newsround that he is worried about what will happen if social distancing rules remain for a long time.

"Theatres aren't financially viable half empty - we've got to go back to being able to fill every seat in the theatre," he said.

Martin added that pantomimes cost a lot of money to put on, and that even with 70% of seats filled for every performance, most pantos would not be making enough money to run.

He, along with many others, is asking the government for financial help and a clear plan for how to get theatres ready for performances, so that panto planning can get going again.

Getty Images/ H. F. Davis Pantomimes have been a tradition for many years. This picture was taken in 1928 outside the Elephant and Castle Theatre in London

Steve Boden is the managing director of Imagine Theatre, another company that produces pantomimes.

He told Newsound that productions are an "all year round operation", usually taking around 18 months of hard work before they are ready for the stage.

Imagine is still working with 17 theatres in England, Scotland, and Wales, but this year everything is different.

"By now actors are usually booked, costumes made, scenery painted, and scripts written," said Steve.

Will you see a panto this Christmas?

Getty Images Planning for a panto can take around 18 months - this includes making costumes, building sets and writing scripts

Even though planning is on pause, the theatre world is still trying to come up with some solutions that might mean panto season can still go ahead.

Options for smaller pantomimes with smaller audiences, starting panto season later than usual, and looking at using technology to bring shows online are all being thought about.

Steve says that pantos are most children's first experience of theatre and a great way to bring together communities.

"Nobody in theatre has witnessed such a dark time as this - it's without doubt the bleakest, darkest moment - but you have to hang on to any glimmer that gives us the ability to carry on storytelling - you have to remain positive.

"We will make sure those children and families will get some experience this year in whatever way we are able to deliver it." Steve added, "it just needs that helping hand at this time of crisis - it's cash support that is needed."