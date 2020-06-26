Six Badges of Summer: What can you do for blue week?

We've had sport week, music week and green week and now it's time to grab the next badge - the blue badge!

It's the latest part of the Six Badges of Summer campaign, to help keep us busy this summer - and you'll be seeing lots of things about it throughout June and July across CBBC and CBeebies.

Loads of people have been getting in touch to get their badges! So how do you go about earning a blue one?

Send in a letter or picture

Getty Images

The Blue badge is the most famous and iconic of all the Blue Peter badges. And blue badge week is all about saying thankyou - one way of doing that is by writing a letter or drawing a picture. You can show us what you've done to earn a badge.

Make a rainbow for the NHS

Eva Eva is looking so colourful here next to her art, it's hard to know where she begins and rainbow ends

The NHS has been working extra hard recently - and been doing an incredible job!

Why don't you show your appreciation by drawing a rainbow? And show us your work!

Create a 'thank you' jar

Getty Images

There are loads of things to be grateful for!

You could write them all down on pieces of paper - and keep them in a special jar, if you ever need a reminder.

Get baking!

Dancing Baking Queen made this incredible carrot cake for Easter using "piping and leftover cake and fondant carrots to look like a carrot patch". Who knew veg could look so sweet?

You could make a cake, some brownies, some flapjack, mmm, anything!

If only it could be shared round...

Don't forget, there's a wall chart you can download to help you keep track of your progress with loads of ideas and inspiration for challenges based on the six different Blue Peter badges up for grabs.