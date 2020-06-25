Bournemouth beach: Major incident declared after thousands head to coast

Getty Images

A major incident was declared after thousands of people headed to Bournemouth beach on the hottest day of the year.

The UK is currently in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic, and rules on social distancing and gatherings of people are still in place.

But lots of people ignored the rules to visit the seaside - and so many of them travelled to Bournemouth, on England's south coast, that it caused chaos.

Council leader Vikki Slade said: "The irresponsible behaviour and actions of so many people is just shocking.

"We have had no choice now but to declare a major incident and initiate an emergency response."

Temperatures in the UK reached as high as 33.3C (92F) on Thursday.

AFP/Getty

Assistant Chief Constable Sam de Reya, of Dorset Police, warned people not to visit beaches saying: "Clearly we are still in a public health crisis and such a significant volume of people heading to one area places a further strain on emergency services resources."

Bournemouth East MP Tobias Ellwood said he has asked the government to send more police officers to Dorset if needed.

"It is very sad to see a number of people being selfish and also acting dangerously," he added.

The beach also crowds of people visiting on Wednesday - they left behind a whopping 33 tonnes of waste on the beach, which was cleaned up on Thursday morning.