play
Watch Newsround

Miner becomes overnight millionaire after finding biggest gemstones in history

Last updated at 06:25
comments
View Comments
Saniniu Laizer carring the gemstones at the trading centreTanzania Ministry of Minerals
Mr Laizer - holding up the precious stones - plans to build a school and a shopping centre in his community

A miner in Tanzania has become a millionaire after finding the biggest tanzanite gemstones in history.

Tanzanite is one of the rarest gemstones in the world and is only found in northern Tanzania.

Saniniu Lazer discovered the two dark violet-blue gemstones in one of the mines near his home.

He sold the gems to the country's government for an enormous £2.4m.

Lazer says he now plans to party, and then set up small businesses in his area.

TanzaniteAFP

The gemstones have a combined weight of 15kg - until now the largest Tanzanite rock to be mined weighed 3.3kg.

The President of Tanzania rang Lazer to congratulate him on his find.

Saniniu Laizer carrying the gemstones at the trading centreTanzania Ministry of Minerals

Lazer already has plans on how he'd like to spend his money.

"I want to build a shopping mall and a school. I want to build this school near my home. There are many poor people around here who can't afford to take their children to school."

But first he said: "there will be a big party".

More like this

Reunion nugget

Hidden treasures: From gold nuggets, to a medieval chess piece

gold-bars.

Brothers find gold treasure while building a den!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Kelvin Fletcher with Oti Mabuse

Why Strictly won't be on for as long this year

comments
child-using-tissue
play
1:40

The school that takes 'smell you later' to a whole new level

Lyla-business-owner
play
1:18

The 10-year-old who created a booming business

Newsround Home