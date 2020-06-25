What films will be on when cinemas reopen?

AFP

Cinemas across England will be allowed to reopen from 4 July, under new guidelines from the government.

Cinema chains including Showcase, Cineworld, Vue and Picturehouse have all revealed their reopening dates.

Here is everything you need to know what about what's going to be in the cinemas when they open back up to the public.

Are you looking forward to getting back to the cinema? Let us know in the comments.

Which cinemas are re-opening?

Getty Images

The first cinema chain to reopen its doors will be Showcase, on 4 July.

A week later, on 10 July, Vue, Cineworld and Picturehouse will open their cinemas across England.

Other cinema chains including Odeon, Curzon and Everyman are yet to announce when they will reopen.

Cinemas in Scotland will be allowed to reopen from 15 July.

Details of reopenings in Wales and Northern Ireland have yet to be announced by those governments.

What will be on in cinemas when they re-open?

Warner Bros Harry Potter is expected to be one of the film series played across cinemas

At first, you're not going to be able to find many brand new films. But, don't worry, more than 450 classic films will be available to cinemas to show when customers are allowed back in.

They've been made available by The Film Distributors Association to help cinemas attract audiences back.

The list includes films from the Harry Potter series, the Back to the Future trilogy and Hunger Games.

Walt Disney Studios

One of the first major blockbusters to be released will be Disney's Mulan on 24 July.

The big film studios are planning to release loads of films in the autumn and winter.

Wonder Woman 1984, the prequel to Wonder Woman, will come out on 2 October.

Marvel's Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, will come out on 28 October.

The much-anticipated latest James Bond film, No Time To Die, will be released on 12 November.

The Disney Pixar animation, Soul, is coming out on 20 November.

What safety measures are in place at cinemas?

Showcase Cinemas A Showcase employee demonstrating an "anti-viral fogging machine"

There are a number of new things that been announced by cinema chains to maintain customer safety.

These include:

Socially distanced seating, with people from different households sitting apart, and with a limited capacity in each screen

Staggered start and finished times to avoid too many people in the cinema foyers at the same time

Hand sanitisers

Extra cleaning and staff training.

Visitors will have to pre-book tickets to limit the amount of face-to-face contact, follow one-way systems and they'll need to social distance when queuing.

Showcase cinemas has also announced that it will be using an "anti-viral fogging machine" between between every screening, and each screen will have an air purifying system.