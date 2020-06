Today is World Vitiligo Day.

Vitiligo is a skin condition that only affects around 1% of people. It often causes paler patches on the skin.

These patches have very little melanin in them. Melanin is what gives our skin, hair and eyes colour.

Nile Goodlad developed vitiligo when he was in Year Six and was bullied at school. He's since gone on to be a international fashion model.