Gay footballers talk about their experiences

There are only two professional footballers playing today who are openly gay, Anton Hysén is one of them.

Speaking to Newsround, Hysén says he hopes more professional footballers feel able to come out in the future, but that they have to be "ready mentally".

Coming out and playing football is not easy, Joe was a teenager when he came out and says it's difficult when someone's sexuality is still used as an insult.

And although he thinks lots still needs to be done, he says "attitudes in football are changing for the better".

