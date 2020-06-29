Scotland lockdown: Playgrounds, zoos and some shops reopen

In Scotland, shops with on-street access and playgrounds are reopening on Monday, as lockdown measures gradually decrease.

Zoos and safari parks will also be able to reopen, but only to visitors who live nearby because there is a five-mile travel limit in force until 3 July.

Playgrounds are also opening but children will have to maintain social distancing and are advised to use hand sanitiser before and after going on the equipment.

These changes form part of phase two of the Scottish government's "route map" out of lockdown.

Playgrounds

Playgrounds are reopening but there is some important advice about how to use them safely and protect against the spread of coronavirus.

Guidance on the Scottish government's website says "strict physical distancing should be followed" in playgrounds and children should not use a play park if it is crowded.

The advice added: "The virus can be transmitted when you touch surfaces. If children use a play park they should be extra careful about hand hygiene and everyone should use an alcohol based hand rub (hand sanitiser) immediately before and after using the play equipment."

The government also said play park owners or operators should put up signs and add markings for physical distancing, as well as get litter picked up from bin areas more frequently.

Shops

Only shops with outdoor entrances and exits are allowed to reopen, as well as outdoor markets.

Indoor shopping centres must remain closed for now, except where they contain essential shops.

The easing of restrictions is the first time many stores will have had customers since lockdown came into effect in Scotland on 23 March.

Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said shoppers should wear face coverings inside shops.

The Scottish government has also urged people to continue following guidance on social distancing.

PA Media Blair Drummond Safari Park was forced to close to the public in March

Some workplaces, including factories are also reopening, and weddings and civil partnerships can now be held outdoors.

Further restrictions are due to be lifted later this week.

Zoos

Lots of zoos have struggled because of lockdown as they haven't been able to have any visitors.

Zoos and safari parks can reopen but visitors need to live in the local area and will have to be socially distant.