Year 6s and P7s: Send in your school leavers videos

Last updated at 05:12
Lots of you will have been learning at home over the last few months, and for some, the coronavirus and social distancing rules might mean you won't return to school at all before the end of this term.

For those in year 6 and P7, we want to know how you're feeling about leaving primary school.

You might be feeling excited about making new friends and learning new subjects. Or you might be sad about leaving your old school and teachers behind. Maybe you're feeling a bit of both!

We want to hear your messages about how you're feeling - you can send us a video below.

Remember, you can't include your school's name in your video.

