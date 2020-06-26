play
Armed Forces Day: What is it and why do we celebrate it?

Last updated at 11:54
armed-forces-illustration

Saturday 27 June marks Armed Forces Day - a day in which the UK celebrates the people who make up the Royal Army, Navy and Air force.

Every year, communities come together to honour serving troops and people who used to serve in the forces - known as veterans.

However, this year things are looking a little different because of the coronavirus outbreak.

How is Armed Forces Day being celebrated in 2020?
field-of-poppiesGetty Images
Poppies are often associated with the British army and are worn on Rememberance Day which takes place in November

Before coronavirus, there had been plans to celebrate the Armed Forces in a national event taking place in Scarborough, Yorkshire.

However, this has had to be cancelled for the safety of the public.

Instead, the Armed Forces are encouraging people to share positive stories about the Armed Forces and what they mean to you.

Will you be celebrating Armed Forces Day?

