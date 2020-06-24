Dancing on Ice: Pro skater Alex Murphy won't be returning next series

Shutterstock

We don't know much yet about the next series of Dancing on Ice, apart from one thing - one of the professional skaters isn't coming back for it.

Alex Murphy won the competition last year with her celebrity partner, Joe Swash, but she won't be returning to the show.

Alex revealed on Instagram that she had been cut from the line up, telling fans she was "bewildered, lost and devastated" that her contract hadn't been renewed.

She said the news had come as a huge shock as she had hoped to be back for the 2021 series.

Ashley Banjo, one of the show's judges, replied to Alex's Instagram post saying: "Can't believe that."

Instagram/Alex Murphy

An ITV spokesperson said: "Alex Murphy will not be appearing in the next series and we wish her all the best for the future...Each series the Dancing On Ice team looks at our existing line up and explores opportunities to potentially introduce some new faces to the skating professional team."

In her statement Alex said: "Though I am heartbroken, I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and although this hurts right now, I will pick myself up and look forward towards the future."

Alex skated with Love Island star Kem Cetinay in 2018 and former Westlife singer Brian McFadden in 2019.

She has thanked her colleagues at Dancing on Ice and all the viewers who supported her, saying: "It was an incredible part of my life and though it is ending sooner than I would have liked, I am so grateful for the memories."

Cools facts about Alex Murphy Alex Murphy is a professional figure skater from the United States.

She took part in the Dutch version of Dancing on Ice before joining the UK show.

Her last celeb skating partner, Joe Swash, was originally paired with Alexandra Schauman, but after she was injured during training, Alex stepped in.

The most recent series ended in March, so there's still quite a while to go until the 2021 series gets underway.

But there have been rumours that some of the celebrities have already been chosen and could meet their skating partners as early as July.

Lockdown and the coronavirus could also have an impact on the show, like it has with other big TV talent contests, such as The Voice and Britain's Got Talent, which have had to postpone their live programmes.

It's not yet known who will replace Alex, or if any of the other professionals will be leaving as well.

Which celebrities would you like to see skating in the next series? Let us know in the comments below.