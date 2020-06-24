Scotland lockdown: When will restaurants and cinemas reopen?

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has announced how lockdown rules will continue to relax over the next few weeks.
Cinemas, museums, galleries, libraries and hairdressers can reopen from 15 July, as long as physical distancing and other safety measures are enforced.
Shopping centres and dental practices can fully reopen from 13 July,
People will be able to go to restaurants from 15 July, with outdoor eating areas reopening from 6 July.
The current five-mile travel limit will also be lifted from 3 July, and holiday accommodation can open from 15 July.
From 10 July, people in Scotland will be allowed to meet up with two other households indoors.
For now, the two metre (6ft 6in) social-distancing rule will remain in place, as advisors are still reviewing whether it can be reduced to one metre, like in England.
However many of these changes will still not apply to people who are shielding. They will be given further advice "before the end of July".
Ms Sturgeon said the changes had been possible thanks to the "real sustained progress" in stopping the spread of the virus.
But she said the changes depend on keeping the virus under control, and could be reversed if it was felt necessary to do so.
People are also still being encouraged to follow social-distancing rules, as well as washing their hands regularly and self-isolating if they have symptoms.
Ministers have already announced that they are planning for schools to return full-time from 11 August.
Many of the changes mirror those announced for England by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, but with dates two weeks later.
Ms Sturgeon accepted that Scotland's pace in exiting lockdown "is slightly slower than England's" but said it was "in my view right for our circumstances and I hope more likely to be sustainable than if we went faster".
