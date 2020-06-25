BLACKPINK: How You Like That - Everything we know about their new song

YG Entertainment/Twitter

BLINKS get ready, because BLACKPINK are about to drop a new comeback song.

It's been just over a year since Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo broke the internet with their single Kill This Love, which has now had more than 874 million views on YouTube.

Since then they became the first K-Pop girl group to perform at the music festival Coachella, as well as collaborating with Lady Gaga on her new album.

Here's what we know about the new song.

What's it called and when is it out?

YG ENtertainment/Twitter

BLACKPINK's management company confirmed the title of the new song is How You Like That.

It will be released to the world on their VLive and YouTube channels on Friday 26 June, at 10am.

New look and teaser

YG Entertainment/Twitter The band are rocking some cool new styles

From posters shared on their social media, to teaser clips revealed online, fans have been treated to some new styles from the band.

The most striking of which is Jennie's black and blonde hair transformation.

The sneak peeks also show a giant set of metal wings suspended in a grand hall and a flowery blindfold.

It also looks like the song will have a strong, energetic beat!

Will there be more?

Yes! BLINKS can expect a second new song from members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa either in July or August.

As well as this, fans will get to hear BLACKPINK's first-ever full studio album, later this year in September.