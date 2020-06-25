The 10-year-old who created a booming business

10-year-old Leila has been keeping busy while on lockdown, she's now an official business owner!

Leila has been melting down beeswax to make her own lip balm to sell online, and business has been booming.

The mini boss takes orders for her lip balms using social media and donates 10% of her profit to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Leila isn't the only person doing this. Across the world many people have been giving money to charities like Black lives Matter and other anti-racism organisations.

Leila started her own business during lockdown and she's donating some of the profits