Latest on new social distance rules

The two-metre rule for social distancing in England is being reduced to "one metre plus", Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

It means people won't need to stay as far apart from each other to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Scotland and Wales haven't announced any changes to social distancing rules so far, although Northern Ireland says the one metre rule will apply to children when they go back to school in September.

So why has the government gone from two metres to one, and what does the science say about it?