UK lockdown: What are you most looking forward to doing as lockdown rules ease?

Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced some changes to the lockdown rules in England.

From the 4th July, lots of places, that have been closed since March, will be reopening for the very first time in several months.

Many of you have been spending lots of time indoors over the last few months, but the changes in England means they'll be more opportunities for some of you to get out and about.

Lockdown has also been eased in different ways in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland over the last few weeks and more is likely to come in the next month - although changes to the guidelines are different for each nation, so remember to check what the rules are where you live.

What are you most looking forward to doing? Have your say in our vote below!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the interactive activity above, click here.