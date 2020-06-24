10-year-old rescues woman being swept out to sea

Katie Davis

Meet the 10-year-old boy who rescued a woman in danger of being swept out to sea.

Jay, who lives in Devon hurried to help when he heard someone was in trouble in their kayak.

The woman's boat was stuck in a strong current off Teignmouth that was pulling her out to sea.

Jay used his dinghy to reach the kayaker and tried to help her get into his boat, using his ladder, but she was too tired to climb it.

Katie Davis Jay has been around boats since he was a toddler

So he called his dad for advice and pulled her kayak towards the shore using a tow tied to her boat instead.

Jay's mum spoke to the website Devon Live about how proud she was of her son.

She said Jay spends most of his spare time on the water with his dad.

The two were having breakfast when Jay overheard a conversation about a kayaker in difficulty, she added.

Katie Davis Jay spends most of his spare time on the water

"She was out of the kayak hanging on to it and she was heading out towards the sea... by that point she was very weak; she couldn't swim much more," his mum said.

"The current in the Teign is strong and it was just sweeping her out."

'Little hero'

When the life boat crew arrived they thanked Jay for doing "a remarkable job", and called him "a little hero".

Jay and the rescued kayaker have since met up. She wanted to visit the 'hero' and thank him with some presents.

Teignmouth RNLI said: "People should firstly phone 999 and ask for the coastguard if they see someone struggling in the water."