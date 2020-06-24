Hot weather: What do you have planned ?

Getty Images

It's going to be warm and sunny for many parts of the UK over the next few days, so we want to hear from you!

Lockdown easing in recent weeks has meant you can see more of your friends and spend more time outdoors.

Maybe you are having a BBQ at home, or heading to the seaside with your family, going on a nature trail or maybe even just hoping to stay cool indoors.

Maybe you've got an epic water fight planned - making sure you stay socially distanced of course!

Have a go at our vote and then let us know what you're going to be doing in the comments below.

Remember this hot weather isn't all fun, fun, fun for everyone - we all have to be careful too.

There will also be a higher pollen count, which could be tough for those of you with hay fever, it might be hard to sleep at night and some pets will also be struggling in the heat.

And if you're in school it could be a sweaty day so keep drinking that water!