Chicken Run 2: New animated film coming to Netflix!

Aardman Animations Production for Chicken Run 2 is expected to start next year

Netflix has just announced some very egg-citing news!

The streaming platform will be working alongside animation studio Aardman on a Chicken Run sequel.

It comes two decades after the original movie first burst onto cinema screens back in the year 2000.

Netflix shared the 'poultry news' with Twitter users on Tuesday.

The post read: "Exactly 20 years to the day since the original was released, we can confirm there will be a Chicken Run sequel coming to Netflix! Produced by @aardman, production is expected to begin next year. Eggsellent."

Aardman's co-founder and creative director Peter Lord also spoke on the news. "Fans around the world have waited patiently for a sequel idea worthy of Chicken Run so we're delighted to announce, on the 20th anniversary, that we've found the perfect story," he said.

The making of a Chicken Run sequel was first announced in 2018, but this is the first big update fans have had since then.

So far, we know that full production is expected to start in 2021 and the film will be available to watch on Netflix.

What will it be about?

Aardman has also shared a teaser which gives some details about the upcoming film's plot.

The main characters Ginger and Rocky have settled in a human-free chicken paradise and hatched their egg Molly following their escape from the evil Mrs Tweedy's farm.

However, chicken-kind is soon faced with a new threat back on the mainland. Ginger and her team are willing to do whatever it takes to save their chicken family and this time around, their plans involve a break in...

The original Chicken Run movie is still the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time, but could this chicken-centred sequel give it a run for its money?

